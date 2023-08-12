KSrelief distributes 25,000 bread bundles daily in North Lebanon

BEIRUT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2023 ) :The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) continued to implement the Al-Amal Charity Bakery project in its fourth phase for the year 2023, in Akkar Governorate and Miniyeh-Danniyeh District in Lebanon.

The project distributes 25,000 bread bundles daily to needy Syrian, Palestinian and host community families in north Lebanon.

This is part of the humanitarian assistance provided by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's humanitarian arm, KSrelief, to help refugees in the world.