KSrelief Distributes 2,586 School Bags to Several Schools in Akkar Governorate, Lebanon

LEBANON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2022 ) :-- King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) distributed on Sunday 2,586 school bags to several schools in Akkar Governorate, Lebanon, as part of a project to distribute school bags in Lebanon during 2022-2023.

This comes within the framework of the KSrelief's humanitarian projects provided to Syrian refugees and the most needy families in Lebanon. -