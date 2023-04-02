KSrelief distributes 30 tons of food baskets in Sudanese West Darfur State

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Apr 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2023 ) :King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) distributed on Friday 30 tons of food parcels in the Republic of Sudan's West Darfur state, benefiting 6917 people as part of the food basket project in Sudan.

This comes within the relief and humanitarian projects being implemented by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, represented by the KSrelief for several countries worldwide during the blessed month of Ramadan.