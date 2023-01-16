UrduPoint.com

KSrelief Distributes 3,000 Food Baskets To Displaced People In Nigeria

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 16, 2023 | 04:40 PM

KSrelief Distributes 3,000 Food Baskets to Displaced People in Nigeria

NIGERIA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2023 ) :King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) distributed yesterday 3,000 food baskets to the displaced people in the Federal Republic of Nigeria, benefiting 18,000 people.

This comes within the framework of the aid being provided by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, represented by the KSrelief, to support the displaced people in Nigeria.

Related Topics

Saudi Arabia Nigeria

Recent Stories

Bodour Al Qasimi concludes two-year journey of boo ..

Bodour Al Qasimi concludes two-year journey of boosting publishing industry’s ..

11 minutes ago
 Shujaat, Zardari discuss formation of Punjab's int ..

Shujaat, Zardari discuss formation of Punjab's interim setup

31 minutes ago
 PM calls meeting to deliberate names proposed for ..

PM calls meeting to deliberate names proposed for Punjab interim CM

48 minutes ago
 BEEAH Group launches BEEAH Education to drive sust ..

BEEAH Group launches BEEAH Education to drive sustainable action

56 minutes ago
 Former SCBA President Latif Afridi killed on PHC p ..

Former SCBA President Latif Afridi killed on PHC premises

1 hour ago
 LHC suspends ECP's bailable arrest warrants agains ..

LHC suspends ECP's bailable arrest warrants against Imran Khan, others

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.