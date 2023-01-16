KSrelief Distributes 3,000 Food Baskets to Displaced People in Nigeria

(@FahadShabbir)

NIGERIA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2023 ) :King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) distributed yesterday 3,000 food baskets to the displaced people in the Federal Republic of Nigeria, benefiting 18,000 people.

This comes within the framework of the aid being provided by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, represented by the KSrelief, to support the displaced people in Nigeria.