KSrelief Distributes 3020 Food Baskets To Needy Families In Nouakchott

Faizan Hashmi Published August 12, 2023 | 02:30 PM

KSrelief distributes 3020 food baskets to needy families in Nouakchott

Nouakchott, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2023 ) :King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) distributed 3020 food baskets to 18,120 people in dire need in Nouakchott, the capital of Mauritania.

The aid is part of the humanitarian and relief projects that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia implements in Mauritania through the KSrelief, its humanitarian arm, to achieve food security and alleviate the suffering of those in need in the country.

