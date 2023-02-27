KSrelief distributes 500 food baskets in Afghanistan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KABUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2023 ) :King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) distributed 500 food baskets to the families affected by the floods in Afghanistan, benefiting 3,000 people.

This comes within the framework of the efforts exerted by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, through the KSrelief, to alleviate the suffering of the people affected by the floods in various cities and provinces in Afghanistan. --