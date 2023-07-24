KSrelief distributes 560 food baskets in Sudan

(@FahadShabbir)

SUDAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2023 ) :King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) distributed 560 food baskets in Gezira State, the Republic of Sudan, benefiting 5,513 people.

This aid is part of the humanitarian efforts being provided by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia through its humanitarian arm, KSrelief, in the Republic of Sudan to alleviate the suffering of those in need.