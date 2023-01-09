KSrelief Distributes 847 Food Baskets to Displaced People in Nigeria

Nigeria, Jan 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2023 ) :King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) distributed on Friday 847 food baskets to the displaced people in the Federal Republic of Nigeria, benefiting 5,082 people.

This comes within the framework of the aid being provided by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, represented by the KSrelief, to support the displaced people in Nigeria. -