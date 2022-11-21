UrduPoint.com

KSrelief Distributes 850 Food Baskets, In Taiz Governorate, Yemen

Faizan Hashmi Published November 21, 2022 | 10:50 AM

KSrelief distributes 850 food baskets, in Taiz Governorate, Yemen

Taiz, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2022 ) :King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) distributed on Friday 850 food baskets in Taiz Governorate, Yemen benefiting 5,100 people.

This comes within the project to support food security for the year 2022, being implemented by the KSrelief in Yemen, and aims to distribute more than 192,000 food baskets weighing more than 20,000 tons to the needy and affected families in 15 Yemeni governorates.

Related Topics

Yemen

