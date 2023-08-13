KSrelief distributes almost 18 tons of food baskets in Sudan

SUDAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2023 ) :On Friday, the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) effectively distributed 17 tons and 800 kilograms of food baskets within the town of Berber, located in the River Nile State of the Republic of Sudan.

This commendable effort directly benefited a total of 4,412 individuals.

This initiative is a significant component of the broader food security enhancement project underway in Sudan. It stands as a testament to the continuous humanitarian assistance extended by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia through its dedicated humanitarian arm, KSrelief, to countries and populations in need worldwide.