Open Menu

KSrelief Distributes Around 50 Tons Of Food Baskets In Sudan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 12, 2023 | 02:30 PM

KSrelief distributes around 50 tons of food baskets in Sudan

Sudan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2023 ) :King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) distributed 49 tons and 840 kilograms of food baskets in Atbara district in River Nile State, Republic of Sudan , benefiting 9,410 people.

This distribution is part of the ongoing humanitarian assistance provided by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia through its humanitarian arm, KSrelief, in the Republic of Sudan.

The aim is to alleviate the suffering of the needy in the region.

Related Topics

Atbara Saudi Arabia Sudan Allied Rental Modarba

Recent Stories

ZHO launches two initiatives marking International ..

ZHO launches two initiatives marking International Youth Day

23 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs holds kids-oriented awareness activi ..

Dubai Customs holds kids-oriented awareness activities at Modesh World

40 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs marks International Youth Day with p ..

Dubai Customs marks International Youth Day with panel session on sustainable de ..

47 minutes ago
 vivo Celebrates Pakistan's Independence Day: Captu ..

Vivo Celebrates Pakistan's Independence Day: Capturing the Essence of Cultural D ..

52 minutes ago
 FSC launches Fujairah Engineering Association

FSC launches Fujairah Engineering Association

53 minutes ago
 Ali Sethi denies marriage rumors amid social media ..

Ali Sethi denies marriage rumors amid social media speculation

1 hour ago
Asia Cup tickets to go on sale from today

Asia Cup tickets to go on sale from today

2 hours ago
 Emirati humanitarian team continues food aid distr ..

Emirati humanitarian team continues food aid distribution in Amdjarass

2 hours ago
 Sajal Aly joins legends Abida Parveen, Shafqat Ama ..

Sajal Aly joins legends Abida Parveen, Shafqat Amanat Ali Khan in upcoming Music ..

2 hours ago
 Namoos-e-Sahaba Tahafuz Bill is proving to be a li ..

Namoos-e-Sahaba Tahafuz Bill is proving to be a link in promoting sectarianism a ..

2 hours ago
 Coordinator FPCCI Malik Sohail Talat, while paying ..

Coordinator FPCCI Malik Sohail Talat, while paying tribute to CCRI Multan, said ..

2 hours ago
 PM hopeful of finalizing caretaker PM’s name tod ..

PM hopeful of finalizing caretaker PM’s name today

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous