KSrelief distributes around 50 tons of food baskets in Sudan

Sudan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2023 ) :King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) distributed 49 tons and 840 kilograms of food baskets in Atbara district in River Nile State, Republic of Sudan , benefiting 9,410 people.

This distribution is part of the ongoing humanitarian assistance provided by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia through its humanitarian arm, KSrelief, in the Republic of Sudan.

The aim is to alleviate the suffering of the needy in the region.