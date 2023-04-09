KSrelief distributes eight tons of food baskets in Albania

Tirana, Apr 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2023 ) :King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) distributed eight tons of food baskets in Buka county in the Republic of Albania, benefiting 300 people, as part of the Feeding Basket project therein for 2023.

This comes within the framework of a project to distribute 2,000 food baskets in 34 Albanian districts to achieve food security to alleviate the suffering of the needy and provide them with their basic food requirements during the blessed month of Ramadan.