KSrelief Distributes Food Aid in Socotra, Yemen

Socotra, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2022 ) :King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) distributed on Friday food aid in Socotra, Yemen, benefitting 1,437 families.

This comes within the food security project being implemented by the KSrelief in Yemen, which includes securing and distributing food aid to the displaced and affected families in various governorates.