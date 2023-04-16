UrduPoint.com

KSrelief Distributes More Than 19 Tons Of Food Baskets In Senegal

Muhammad Irfan Published April 16, 2023

Dakar, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2023 ) :The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) distributed 19 tons and 950 kilograms of food baskets to the neediest families in the Waakem region of Dakar, benefiting 285 families as part of the 2023 food basket project in the Republic of Senegal.

This comes as part of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's relief and humanitarian efforts through its KSrelief arm to support people in need and countries worldwide.

