UrduPoint.com

KSrelief Distributes More Than 25 Tons Of Food Assistance In Marib, Yemen

Sumaira FH Published January 23, 2023 | 02:20 PM

KSrelief Distributes more than 25 tons of food assistance in Marib, Yemen

YEMEN, SPA/(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2023 ) :King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) has distributed 25.894 tons of food baskets to needy families in Yemen's Marib governorate on Sunday, benefiting 1,624 individuals.

This comes within the food assistance project, provided by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia through KSrelief for needy families in Yemen

Related Topics

Yemen Marib Saudi Arabia Sunday

Recent Stories

PTI's another U-turn: Over 40 lawmakers want to wi ..

PTI's another U-turn: Over 40 lawmakers want to withdraw resignations from Natio ..

8 minutes ago
 Muslim Council of Elders condemns burning of Holy ..

Muslim Council of Elders condemns burning of Holy Quran by extremists in Sweden

2 hours ago
 "Difficult to replace," Babar praises Shaheen

"Difficult to replace," Babar praises Shaheen

2 hours ago
 FM leaves for Tashkent today

FM leaves for Tashkent today

3 hours ago
 President condemns abhorrent act of desecration of ..

President condemns abhorrent act of desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden

3 hours ago
 Major power breakdown across Pakistan

Major power breakdown across Pakistan

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.