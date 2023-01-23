KSrelief Distributes more than 25 tons of food assistance in Marib, Yemen

YEMEN, SPA/(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2023 ) :King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) has distributed 25.894 tons of food baskets to needy families in Yemen's Marib governorate on Sunday, benefiting 1,624 individuals.

This comes within the food assistance project, provided by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia through KSrelief for needy families in Yemen