KSrelief distributes more than 35 ons of food baskets in Baznas, Indonesia

JAKARTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2023 ) :The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) distributed on Wednesday 35 tons and 514 kilograms of food baskets in Baznas, Republic of Indonesia, benefiting 3,448 people from 862 families as part of the Food Basket Distribution Project in Indonesia for 2023.

This distribution comes as part of the relief and humanitarian projects that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia provides through its humanitarian arm, KSrelief, to needy people and countries worldwide during the holy month of Ramadan.