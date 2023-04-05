KSrelief distributes more than 6 tons of food baskets in Nouakchott

Nouakchott, Apr 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2023 ) :The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) has distributed 6 tons and 950 kilograms of food baskets to the neediest families in Nouakchott, Mauritania, benefiting 695 individuals.

The assistance comes within the framework of the Kingdom's efforts, represented by its humanitarian arm, KSrelief, to achieve food security, alleviate the suffering of the needy, and provide basic food requirements, especially with the advent of the blessed month of Ramadan.