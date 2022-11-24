KSrelief Distributes More than 69 Tons of Food Baskets in Taiz Governorate, Yemen

YEMEN TAIZ, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2022 ) :King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) distributed yesterday 69 tons and 15 kilograms of food baskets in Taiz Governorate, Yemen, benefiting 3,870 people.

This comes as part of the Food Security Support Project for the year 2022, which is being implemented by the Center in Yemen, and aims to distribute more than 192,000 food baskets weighing more than 20,000 tons to needy and affected families in 15 Yemeni governorates.