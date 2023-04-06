Close
KSrelief Distributes Over 107 Tons Of Food Baskets In Several Lebanese Regions

Sumaira FH Published April 06, 2023 | 10:30 AM

Beirut, Apr 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2023 ) :The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) distributed on Thursday 107 tons and 380 kilograms of food baskets in several Lebanese regions, benefiting 8,260 Syrian and Palestinian refugees as well as the needy families in the host community, as part of the project to support food security in Lebanon during the holy month of Ramadan for the year 1444 AH.

The assistance comes within the framework of the humanitarian and relief projects provided by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, represented by the KSrelief, for refugees and needy people in Lebanon.

