KSrelief distributes over 11 tons of food baskets in Nigeria

Abuja, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2023 ) :King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) has distributed 11 tons and 780 kilograms of food baskets in Nigeria, benefiting 1,200 people, within the framework of the Feeding Basket Project for 2023.

This comes as part of the relief and humanitarian projects provided by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, represented by KSrelief, to provide food security for the neediest people and countries worldwide.