KSrelief distributes over 15 tons of food baskets in Sudan

SAUDAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2023 ) :The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) has distributed over 15 tons and 350 kilograms of food baskets in Gezira State, Republic of Sudan, benefiting a total of 3,533 people.

This aid reflects the ongoing humanitarian efforts of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, implemented through its humanitarian arm, KSrelief.

The aim is to alleviate the suffering of those in need in the Republic of Sudan.