KSrelief distributes over 20 tons of food baskets in Indonesia

Jakarta, Apr 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2023 ) :King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) has distributed 20 tons and 847 kg of food baskets to 500 families in Indonesia's Java province, assisting 2024 people.

This initiative is part of Ramadan food basket distribution project to distribute 6,687 Ramadan food baskets from which 33,435 people across Indonesia will benefit.