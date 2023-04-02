KSrelief distributes over 89 tons of food baskets in Arsal in Lebanese Beqaa governorate

Beirut, Apr 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2023 ) :King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Action (KSrelief) distributed on Friday 89 tons and 50 kilograms of food baskets in the town of Arsal in the Beqaa governorate of the Republic of Lebanon, benefiting 6,850 Syrian refugees, as part of the project to support food security in Lebanon during the blessed month of Ramadan for 2023.

The project comes as part of the efforts exerted by the Kingdom, represented by its humanitarian arm, the KSrelief, to improve the living conditions of Syrian refugees in various asylum environments and provide them with basic foodstuffs.