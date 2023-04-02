KSrelief distributes over three tons of food baskets in Indonesia

Jakarta, Apr 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2023 ) :King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia distributed more than three tons of food parcels to 93 needy families on Friday in the Republic of Indonesia, benefiting 372 people.

This comes within the framework of the distribution project of food baskets for the blessed month of Ramadan to distribute 6,687 food baskets, benefiting 33,435 people in Indonesia.