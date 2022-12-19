KSrelief Distributes Shelter Aid to Affected People in Aden, Governorate, Yemen

Yemen Aden, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2022 ) :King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) distributed on Friday shelter aid to the affected people in Aden governorate, Yemen, including 50 tents, benefiting 50 families.

This comes within the framework of the efforts exerted by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, through the KSrelief, to alleviate the suffering of the Yemeni people