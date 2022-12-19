UrduPoint.com

KSrelief Distributes Shelter Aid To Victims In Aden, Governorate, Yemen

Sumaira FH Published December 19, 2022 | 11:30 AM

Aden, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2022 ) :King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) distributed on Monday shelter aid to the affected people in Aden governorate, Yemen, including 50 tents, benefiting 50 families.

This comes within the framework of the efforts exerted by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, through the KSrelief, to alleviate the suffering of the Yemeni people.

