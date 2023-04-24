UrduPoint.com

KSrelief Distributes Various Relief Aid In Gharm, Tajikistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 24, 2023 | 03:40 PM

KSrelief distributes various relief aid in Gharm, Tajikistan

Dushanbe, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2023 ) ::King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) has distributed relief aid including blankets, heating coal, and water heaters to vulnerable people in the city of Gharm, the Republic of Tajikistan.

This distribution carried out on Sunday is part of the relief and humanitarian projects provided by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia through its humanitarian arm, the KSrelief, to support people and countries in need around the world.

