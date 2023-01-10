UrduPoint.com

KSrelief Distributes Winter Clothing To Refugees, Neediest Families In Lebanon

Faizan Hashmi Published January 10, 2023 | 02:50 PM

Beirut,, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2023 ) :Riyadh-based King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) has distributed winter clothing to Syrian and Palestinian refugees and the neediest families from the host community in Lebanon, as part of KSrelief's Kanaf Project, implemented in cooperation with the Zakat Fund in Lebanon.

KSrelief has recently distributed 1172 vouchers, that enable beneficiaries to purchase winter clothing per their needs from approved stores, benefiting 1172 Syrian and Palestinian refugee families, as well as needy host families.

This comes within the framework of the humanitarian and relief projects being provided by the Kingdom, represented by KSrelief for refugees and the neediest groups in Lebanon.

