KSrelief extends "Masam" project to clear Yemeni lands of mines for a Year

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2023 ) :The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) has decided to extend the contract of the "Masam" project for another year, with an amount of USD 33.292 million, as stated by Advisor at the Royal Court and Supervisor General of KSrelief, Dr. Abdullah Bin Abdulaziz Al Rabeeah.

Dr. Al-Rabeeah emphasized the vital importance of the "Masam" project in completing the clearance of Yemeni lands from mines that were planted by the Houthi militias indiscriminately, targeting defenceless civilians and causing permanent injuries, disabilities, and loss of life.

He expressed gratitude to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and HRH the Crown Prince for their humanitarian and relief efforts, particularly in Yemen.

"The renewal of this contract with the implementing partner comes given the vital importance of this qualitative project in completing the clearance of Yemeni lands from mines that were planted by the Houthi indiscriminately and in different forms and camouflages in places targeting defenceless civilians, and causing permanent injuries, chronic disabilities, and numerous human losses targeting women, children, the elderly, and other actions that threaten security and life," said Dr.

Al-Rabeeah.

The "Masam" project, carried out by Saudi staff and international experts through Yemeni teams, focuses on dismantling all forms and manifestations of mines to clear Yemeni lands from the dangers they pose.

It also includes training and capacity-building activities for Yemenis involved in mine clearance.

To date, the project has cleared 404,333 mines and various projectiles. Dr. Al-Rabeeah's statement to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) highlights the commitment of KSrelief and its partners to addressing the humanitarian crisis in Yemen and protecting innocent lives from the hazards of mines planted by the Houthi militia.