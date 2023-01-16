UrduPoint.com

KSrelief Highlights Its Relief, Humanitarian Efforts At Saudi University Alumni Forum In Indonesia

JAKARTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2023 ) :King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) has highlighted its relief and humanitarian efforts at the Saudi University Alumni from East Asia and Pacific Countries Forum, which was organized by the Islamic University of Madinah in Jakarta, Indonesia between January 10 and 12, 2023, in partnership with King Abdulaziz University and King Faisal University with the participation of 10 countries and the presence of a number of ministers, members of the diplomatic missions and university directors.

KSrelief Spokesperson Dr. Samer bin Abdullah Al-Jatili stressed that the KSrelief was established under the generous directive of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, to be the Kingdom's humanitarian arm and the only body authorized to receive cash and in-kind assistance from inside the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and to deliver such assistance to groups in need abroad, supervise and organize Saudi charitable activities abroad and license local charities to work abroad.

He added that the KSrelief's humanitarian and relief projects amounted to 2,233 projects in 87 countries, in cooperation with 175 international, regional and local partners, with a value of more than $ 6,051,326,000, where Yemen had the largest share with a total value of $4,165,173,000, covering various sectors of humanitarian wor

