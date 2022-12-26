UrduPoint.com

KSrelief Inaugurates Al-Ghurf, Bin Hamm Schools In Tarim After Rehabilitation

Umer Jamshaid Published December 26, 2022 | 05:40 PM

Hadramout, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2022 ) :King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) yesterday inaugurated Al-Ghurf and Bin Hamm elementary schools in Tarim District in Hadramout Governorate after they have been rehabilitated as part of the project to support education in Yemen.

Undersecretary of Hadramout Governorate for the Affairs of Al-Wadi and Al-Sahra Districts Amer Al-Amiri praised the efforts of KSrelief in supporting education and improving the educational environment of students, stressing the importance of the project in supporting the efforts of the official authorities and the Ministry of Education in light of the circumstances affecting Yemen.

Al-Amiri also referred to the preparedness of the local authorities to offer all necessary facilitations to ensure the success of projects implemented by KSrelief in various sectors.

For his part, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Education for the Projects and Preparations Sector Eng. Salem Yamur expressed his happiness for implementing the scheme that contributed to rehabilitating several schools that were affected by rain and floods.

The project includes the rehabilitation of 23 schools, including 7 schools in Hadramout Governorate, in addition to the distribution of uniforms and school bags, benefiting 11,586 students in Hajjah, Aden, Hadramout, and Mahra governorates.

This project comes within the framework of humanitarian and relief projects provided by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, represented by the center, to improve the educational system and rehabilitate educational facilities in

