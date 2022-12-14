KSrelief inks a joint cooperation agreement to provide shelter aid in Sudan

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2022 ) :King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) and a civil society organization signed a joint cooperation agreement yesterday to help flood-affected families in the Republic of Sudan with providing a shelter. The agreement was signed in Riyadh by KSrelief Assistant Supervisor General for Operations and Programs Eng.

Ahmad bin Ali Al-Baiz. In accordance with the agreement, 9,200 shelter bags will be collected and given out to 55,200 flood victims in the states of White Nile, Sennar, Kassala, North Kordofan, West Kordofan, South Darfur, and West Darfur.

This is a result of the center's efforts to urgently assist the afflicted people and nations in the numerous crises and disasters they are now experiencing.