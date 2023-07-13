Open Menu

KSrelief Introduces Training Packages To Health Staffers, Students Via Yemen Child Nutrition Program

Sumaira FH Published July 13, 2023 | 03:00 PM

ADEN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2023 ) :The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) introduced diverse training packages to health staffers and medical students in eight main educational hospitals in Yemen.

The training packages were introduced in cooperation with the World Health Organization (WHO) through the Strengthen Essential Nutrition Intervention in Child Health Service for Sustained Mortality Reduction Project.

The project is part of a series of relief and humanitarian projects that the Kingdom is implementing through its humanitarian arm, KSrelief, in partnership with WHO. The project aims to provide appropriate training for health personnel and improve medical services provided to Yemeni citizens in all governorates.

