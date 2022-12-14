KSrelief Launches a Project to Distribute School Bags to Syrian Refugees and Host Community in Lebanon

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Lebanon Beirut, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2022 ) :King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) launched a project to distribute school bags in Lebanon, benefiting the children of Syrian refugees and the host community.

This comes within the framework of the KSrelief's humanitarian projects provided to Syrian refugees and the most needy families in Lebanon.