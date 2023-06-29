Open Menu

KSrelief Launches Distribution Project Of Sacrificial Meat In Al-Mahra, Yemen

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 29, 2023 | 03:40 PM

KSrelief launches distribution project of sacrificial meat in Al-Mahra, Yemen

Al-Mahra, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2023 ) :King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) inaugurated the sacrificial meat distribution project in Al-Mahra Governorate for 2023 with 120 sacrifices in Al-Ghaida directorate, an affiliate of Al-Mahra governorate, benefiting 1,680 displaced persons, people with disabilities, and the neediest families.

This project targets four governorates, Aden, Marib, Hadramout, and Al-Mahra, with 1,820 sacrifices, benefiting 3,640 displaced families, people with disabilities and chronic diseases, and the neediest families in the host community.

Related Topics

Marib Aden

Recent Stories

Ajman Ruler, CP continue to receive Eid Al Adha we ..

Ajman Ruler, CP continue to receive Eid Al Adha well-wishers

1 hour ago
 Eid-ul-Azha being celebrated today with religious ..

Eid-ul-Azha being celebrated today with religious fervor

1 hour ago
 Chery listed in China’s top 50 global brands in ..

Chery listed in China’s top 50 global brands in 2023

1 hour ago
 Head of Cyber Security leads a UAE delegation to C ..

Head of Cyber Security leads a UAE delegation to Cyber Week in Tel Aviv

3 hours ago
 COP28 President-Designate calls for holistic ecosy ..

COP28 President-Designate calls for holistic ecosystem to drive climate action d ..

3 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Powerboat Team to defend its world champ ..

Abu Dhabi Powerboat Team to defend its world champion at third round UIM F1H2O W ..

3 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 June 2023

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 29 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 29 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

6 hours ago
 UAE President exchanges Eid Al Adha greetings with ..

UAE President exchanges Eid Al Adha greetings with Syrian President, Kuwaiti Cro ..

16 hours ago
 Iran Exported 120Mln Tonnes of Petrochemicals Wort ..

Iran Exported 120Mln Tonnes of Petrochemicals Worth $61Bln Over 5 Years - Report ..

18 hours ago
 Russia's GDP Up by 0.6% in Annual Terms in January ..

Russia's GDP Up by 0.6% in Annual Terms in January-May - Economic Development Mi ..

18 hours ago
 Poland Strengthening Border With Belarus Due to Wa ..

Poland Strengthening Border With Belarus Due to Wagner PMC Presence- Deputy Prim ..

18 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous