KSrelief launches distribution project of sacrificial meat in Al-Mahra, Yemen

(@FahadShabbir)

Al-Mahra, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2023 ) :King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) inaugurated the sacrificial meat distribution project in Al-Mahra Governorate for 2023 with 120 sacrifices in Al-Ghaida directorate, an affiliate of Al-Mahra governorate, benefiting 1,680 displaced persons, people with disabilities, and the neediest families.

This project targets four governorates, Aden, Marib, Hadramout, and Al-Mahra, with 1,820 sacrifices, benefiting 3,640 displaced families, people with disabilities and chronic diseases, and the neediest families in the host community.