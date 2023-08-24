Open Menu

KSrelief Launches Food Assistance Project For Displaced Individuals In Shabwa Governorate, Yemen

Umer Jamshaid Published August 24, 2023 | 01:10 PM

YEMEN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2023 ) :The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) inaugurated the distribution of 3,950 food baskets in the districts of Ataq, Jardan, and Habban in the Shabwah Governorate of Yemen.

This initiative falls under the 2023 Food Assistance Project aimed at aiding displaced individuals and affected communities within the governorate. The project aims to distribute 179,982 food baskets every two months across the governorates of Marib, Hadramout, Al-Mahra, Shabwa, Al-Jawf, Al-Hudaydah, Socotra, Hajjah, and Saada.

The effort will benefit a total of 36,237 families, encompassing 253,659 individuals.

