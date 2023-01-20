KSrelief launches project to distribute 16,000 food baskets in Yemen

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MARIB, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2023 ) :King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) launched a project to distribute 16,000 food baskets to the displaced and needy families in Marib governorate Yemen, benefiting 16,000 families.

This aid comes within the relief projects implemented by the Kingdom, through KSrelief, to alleviate the suffering of the displaced and affected families in various Yemeni governorates.