KSRelief Launches Project To Distribute Shelter Materials To Victims Of Torrential Rains In Socotra, Yemen

Faizan Hashmi Published December 26, 2022 | 05:50 PM

Socotra, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2022 ) :King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) launched on Sunday a project to distribute shelter materials to those affected by torrential rains that swept Socotra governorate, Yemen.

As many as 70 tents and 70 shelter bags were distributed in Hadiboh and Qalansiyah districts in the governorate, benefiting 420 people.

The Undersecretary of Socotra Governorate, Brigadier General Saleh Ali Saad Al-Soqtari, praised the efforts being exerted by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, represented by KSrelief to alleviate the suffering of families affected by the torrential rains in the governorate, indicating that this emergency aid comes as an extension of the various aid, provided by KSrelief for a number of humanitarian and development sectors in the governorate.

Within the project, as many as 6,000 tents and 9,000 shelter bags will be distributed to those affected in Socotra.

This comes as a part of the KSrelief 's efforts to provide emergency relief support to all Yemeni governorates.

