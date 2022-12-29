KSrelief launches voluntary medical project for cardiac catheterization surgeries for adults in Mauritania

Nouakchott, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2022 ) :King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) inaugurated on Monday the voluntary medical project for cardiac catheterization surgeries for adults, in Nouakchott, Mauritania, being implemented from 22 to 30 December 2022.

The voluntary medical team of the KSrelief has performed 13 successful specialized surgeries.

The project comes as part of the voluntary medical projects, implemented by the KSrelief, to help individuals and families with low-income in the needy countries.