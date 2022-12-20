KSrelief Mobile Medical Clinics Provide Treatment Services for more than 17,000 Patients in Al-Khokha, Yemen

YEMEN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2022 ) :The mobile medical clinics of King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) in Al-Khokha District, Al-Hodeidah Governorate, Yemen provided treatment services for more than 17,000 patients during November 2-8, 2022.

The clinics received different patients with various health conditions, and provided them with the necessary medical services. The clinics also provided 3,749 individuals with medications.