KSrelief mobile medical nutrition clinics provide treatment services to 4217 beneficiaries in Yemeni Al Khawkhah

Hodeidah, Apr 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2023 ) :King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) mobile nutrition clinics in the Yemeni district of Al Khawkhah of Hodeidah governorate, have continued to provide its treatment services.

From 22 to 28 March 2023, the clinics received 4,217 patients with various health conditions in different clinics and departments and provided them with necessary medical services.

The clinics also provided 3266 individuals with medications.