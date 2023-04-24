KSrelief offers medical services for over 70,000 victims in Syria

Aleppo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2023 ) :Supported by King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief), the Urgent Medical Response Project for relieving people affected by the earthquake in Syria provided various medical services to 70,896 beneficiaries during last March.

About 20 mobile clinics were operated in areas affected by the earthquake, providing health care services and distributing infant formula and wheelchairs to needy people in Syria.

The total beneficiaries were 43% males and 57% females, while displaced people constituted 66% and residents 34%.

This is part of the humanitarian and relief aid the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia provides through its humanitarian arm, KSrelief, to countries and peoples in need in different world regions.