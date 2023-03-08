UrduPoint.com

KSrelief Participates In 5th UN Conference On Least Developed Countries

Umer Jamshaid Published March 08, 2023 | 09:50 AM

KSrelief participates in 5th UN conference on least developed countries

Doha, Mar 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2023 ) :A delegation from the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief), headed by the KSrelief Assistant Supervisor General of for Planning and Development, Dr Aqeel bin Jamaan Al-Ghamdi, participated in the 5th U.N. Conference on Least Developed Countries, held in Doha, Qatar, from March 5 to 9.

KSrelief also participated in the first roundtable discussion, called "investment in people of the least developed countries," and the sixth roundtable session that discussed sustainable development from the pandemic and capacity building and resilience.

The centre organized an event on the sidelines of the conference titled, "international partnerships in external assistance", with the participation of the Saudi Fund for Development and the Saudi Program for the Development and Reconstruction of Yemen. Al-Ghamdi presented a visual briefing about the Kingdom's response to the Covid-19 outbreak and its assistance to international efforts to mitigate the consequences of the pandemic and to countries with vulnerable healthcare systems.

Al-Ghamdi also met representatives of humanitarian and relief organizations participating in the conference.

Related Topics

Yemen Saudi Qatar Doha March Event From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 March 2023

26 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 8th Mar ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 8th March 2023

31 minutes ago
 City players, Etihahd Airways make dreams come tru ..

City players, Etihahd Airways make dreams come true for young female players

7 hours ago
 UAE&#039;s &#039;Operation Gallant Knight/2&#039;: ..

UAE&#039;s &#039;Operation Gallant Knight/2&#039;: 30 days of continued support ..

8 hours ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi crowns UAE team with Ar ..

Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi crowns UAE team with Arab Padel Cup

8 hours ago
 UAE, Qatar, Somalia, Türkiye, UK, US issue joint ..

UAE, Qatar, Somalia, Türkiye, UK, US issue joint statement on Somalia

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.