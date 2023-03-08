KSrelief participates in 5th UN conference on least developed countries

Doha, Mar 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2023 ) :A delegation from the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief), headed by the KSrelief Assistant Supervisor General of for Planning and Development, Dr Aqeel bin Jamaan Al-Ghamdi, participated in the 5th U.N. Conference on Least Developed Countries, held in Doha, Qatar, from March 5 to 9.

KSrelief also participated in the first roundtable discussion, called "investment in people of the least developed countries," and the sixth roundtable session that discussed sustainable development from the pandemic and capacity building and resilience.

The centre organized an event on the sidelines of the conference titled, "international partnerships in external assistance", with the participation of the Saudi Fund for Development and the Saudi Program for the Development and Reconstruction of Yemen. Al-Ghamdi presented a visual briefing about the Kingdom's response to the Covid-19 outbreak and its assistance to international efforts to mitigate the consequences of the pandemic and to countries with vulnerable healthcare systems.

Al-Ghamdi also met representatives of humanitarian and relief organizations participating in the conference.