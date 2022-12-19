KSrelief Provides its Social Services to 747 Beneficiaries in Zaatari Camp During 2022

- Home
Faizan Hashmi Published December 19, 2022 | 01:50 PM
Amman, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2022 ) :King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) continues, through the educational and training project in Zaatari camp in Jordan, represented by the Saudi Center for Community Service, to provide educational programs and training courses. A total of 747 people benefited from the KSrelief's programs during 2022