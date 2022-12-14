UrduPoint.com

KSrelief Signs A Joint Cooperation Agreement To Provide Shelter Aid In Afghanistan

Sumaira FH Published December 14, 2022 | 02:00 PM

KSrelief signs a joint cooperation agreement to provide shelter aid in Afghanistan

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2022 ) :King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) and a civil society organization signed a joint cooperation agreement yesterday to help flood-affected families in Afghanistan with providing a shelter. The agreement was signed in Riyadh by KSrelief Assistant Supervisor General for Operations and Programs Eng. Ahmad bin Ali Al-Baiz.

As many as 32,000 people are expected to benefit from the agreement, which aims to secure and distribute 3,200 shelter bags to individuals affected by the floods in the capital city of Kabul as well as the states of Logar, Nangarhar, Paktia, Laghman, Kunar, Nuristan, Parwan, Wardak, Ghazni, Khost, and Kapisa.

This is a result of the center's efforts to urgently assist the afflicted people and nations in the numerous crises and disasters they are now experiencing.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Kabul Civil Society Riyadh Ghazni From Agreement

Recent Stories

Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (N ..

Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Represented Pakistan at t ..

37 minutes ago
 PITB’s Citizen Contact Center received 6.8 milli ..

PITB’s Citizen Contact Center received 6.8 million calls related to Queries & ..

39 minutes ago
 Google Ranks vivo V23 5G as The Most Searched Smar ..

Google Ranks vivo V23 5G as The Most Searched Smartphone in Pakistan

42 minutes ago
 Infinix Launches ZERO 5G 2023 Smartphone with Powe ..

Infinix Launches ZERO 5G 2023 Smartphone with Powerful Performance and Storage U ..

50 minutes ago
 ECP turns down plea seeking disqualification of Fa ..

ECP turns down plea seeking disqualification of Faryal Talpur

50 minutes ago
 Diana Baig returns to the side for Australia serie ..

Diana Baig returns to the side for Australia series and ICC Women's T20 World Cu ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.