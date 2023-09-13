Open Menu

KSrelief Signs Agreement To Operate Prosthetics & Rehabilitation Center In Aden

Faizan Hashmi Published September 13, 2023 | 05:10 PM

Riyadh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2023 ) :The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSrelief) signed a cooperation agreement with the International War and Disaster Victims Protection Association to operate the Prosthetic Limbs and Rehabilitation Center in Aden Governorate, from which 3,543 individuals stand to benefit.

KSrelief Assistant Supervisor General for Operations and Programs Eng. Ahmed bin Ali Al-Beez signed the agreement at the center's headquarters in Riyadh.

Director of the Health and Environmental Aid Department at KSrelief Abdullah Al-Muallem said in a statement to the press that the agreement aims to offer physical and functional rehabilitation services to people with special needs who have prosthetic limbs in order to help them find jobs, to determine the treatment plan for every patient, individually, in order to fit each with the needed prosthetic limb, to improve the technical and professional capabilities of the medical staff by training them to deal with specific cases, and to reduce the migration of specialized medical personnel.

This agreement is a testament to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's unwavering commitment to humanitarian efforts worldwide, in this case exerted through KSrelief in support of the Yemeni people.

