KSrelief signs cooperation agreement to provide shelter packages in Bangladesh

Riyadh, Mar 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2023 ) :The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) signed on Wednesday a cooperation agreement with a civil society organization to provide 6,285 shelter aid packages for those affected by the floods in many regions of Bangladesh, benefiting 25,140 individuals.

The agreement was signed by KSrelief Assistant General Supervisor for Operations and Programs Eng. Ahmed bin Ali Al-Baiz.

This comes as an extension of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's efforts, represented by the Center, to assist disaster-hit countries and peoples.