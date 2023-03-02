UrduPoint.com

KSrelief Signs Cooperation Agreement To Provide Shelter Packages In Bangladesh

Muhammad Irfan Published March 02, 2023 | 10:00 AM

KSrelief signs cooperation agreement to provide shelter packages in Bangladesh

Riyadh, Mar 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2023 ) :The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) signed on Wednesday a cooperation agreement with a civil society organization to provide 6,285 shelter aid packages for those affected by the floods in many regions of Bangladesh, benefiting 25,140 individuals.

The agreement was signed by KSrelief Assistant General Supervisor for Operations and Programs Eng. Ahmed bin Ali Al-Baiz.

This comes as an extension of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's efforts, represented by the Center, to assist disaster-hit countries and peoples.

Related Topics

Bangladesh Civil Society Saudi Arabia Agreement

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 March 2023

43 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 2nd March 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 2nd March 2023

48 minutes ago
 Ruler of Sharjah directs allocation of industrial ..

Ruler of Sharjah directs allocation of industrial land to Emirati contractors in ..

9 hours ago
 Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah meets President of Azerbai ..

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah meets President of Azerbaijan

9 hours ago
 Mansour bin Zayed receives Chief of Mongolian Pres ..

Mansour bin Zayed receives Chief of Mongolian Presidential Court

9 hours ago
 Saif bin Zayed heads UAE delegation to 40th sessio ..

Saif bin Zayed heads UAE delegation to 40th session of Council of Arab Ministers ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.