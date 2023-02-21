UrduPoint.com

KSrelief Signs Cooperation Agreement With OCHA

Published February 21, 2023

KSrelief signs cooperation agreement with OCHA

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2023 ) :King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) on Tuesday signed a cooperation agreement with the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

Advisor at the Royal Court and Supervisor General of KSrelief Dr. Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al Rabeeah and UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths signed the agreement, aims at exchanging knowledge, experience, field expertise, research, studies, reports, and statistics on issues of mutual interest, as well mutual participation in seminars, workshops, and exhibitions, and exchange visits to explore means to enhance cooperation, training, and capacity-building in the humanitarian field.

The agreement is part of KSrelief's efforts to strengthen coordination with United Nations humanitarian organizations and agencies in a bid to advance the center's institutional internal work and expand humanitarian action.

