KSrelief signs joint cooperation agreement to aid emergency cases in Ethiopia,Somalia,Yemen

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2023 ) :King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) signed a cooperation agreement with the International Medical Corps (IMC).

According to this agreement, the donation of some of the winners of their prizes amounting to $ 915,000 in the (Gamers Without Borders) competition organized by the Saudi Arabian Federation for Electronic and Intellectual sports (SAFEIS), will support the rapid intervention in emergencies, disasters, and wars in the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, the Federal Republic of Somalia and the Republic of Yemen.

The agreement was co-signed here by the Assistant General Supervisor of the KSrelief for Operations and Programs Eng.

Ahmed bin Ali Al-Baiz, and Representative of the IMC in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Haneen Sawalha.

This comes within the framework of the humanitarian and relief projects that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is implementing through its humanitarian arm, the KSrelief to support needy groups in all countries around the world.