KSrelief Supervisor General, Ambassador Of Equatorial Guinea Discuss Humanitarian Work

Published March 29, 2023

Riyadh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2023 ) :Advisor at the Royal Court and Supervisor General of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) Dr. Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al-Rabeeah met with the Ambassador of the Republic of Equatorial Guinea to the Kingdom, Dr.

Benigno-Pedro Matute Tang, on Tuesday at the center's headquarters in Riyadh.

During the meeting, topics of mutual interest related to humanitarian and relief affairs were discussed, and the Guinean ambassador stated appreciation for the center's efforts exerted in the field of humanitarian work and its efforts to help people and countries in need around the world.

